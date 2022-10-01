Territory – Alpha 4.19 – Default Branch – Recycler

Added
- Primitive Recycler – can break down simple items (items with simple components) and return some of the components to the player. Complicated items like weapons and metal tools etc. cannot be recycled in the primitive recycler. Later when I add electricity, there will be an extractor machine that will be able to break these items down.
- Some items such as the plastic water bottle currently have no base component so they will just be destroyed and not return any resource.
- Let me know if you find any items I’ve missed for the recycler, excluding the complex items as mentioned above.
Changed
- Small and Large scrap cardboard can be burnt on the campfire
Changed files in this update