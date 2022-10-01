-
Rebalanced all items costs
-
Fixed all out of bounds bugs
-
Fixed slimes still jumping after getting hit
-
Fixed skeleton spawning animation
-
Fixed achievements instantly gained after killing the slime boss
-
Fixed slime miniboss one-hit bug
-
Fixed minotaur shockwave length
Hack & Schlitz update for 1 October 2022
Patch Notes 0.9.6
