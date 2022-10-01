 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hack & Schlitz update for 1 October 2022

Patch Notes 0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9633516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Rebalanced all items costs

  • Fixed all out of bounds bugs

  • Fixed slimes still jumping after getting hit

  • Fixed skeleton spawning animation

  • Fixed achievements instantly gained after killing the slime boss

  • Fixed slime miniboss one-hit bug

  • Fixed minotaur shockwave length

Changed files in this update

Depot 2148061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link