 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sunset Mall update for 1 October 2022

SUNSET MALL - MULTIPLAYER IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9633515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What to expect

The update should a decent size bringing the game to around 1.5GB in full size.

Features:

  • New Items
  • New Shoppers
  • New Achievements
  • Multiplayer Support
  • Upgraded Muggers
  • Enhanced AI
  • A New and More Vaporwave Styled Soundtrack
  • New Decorations
  • An Upgraded Menu
  • Lobbies and Custom Mall Settings
  • Multiple Floors and Larger Mall Sizes
  • Closed Stores
  • Food Court
  • Upgraded SkyRunner
  • Enhanced Visuals
  • Better Animations (Getting even better in later updates)
  • Better Performance
  • New Settings in the Settings Menu
  • New Splash Screen and Loading Screen
  • New Mall Entrance
  • Upgraded Mall Exterior
  • Better Sound Effects and Audio Cues
  • Much More

Hope you guys enjoy this one!

Changed files in this update

Sunset Mall Windows Depot 1398751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link