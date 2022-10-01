SUNSET MALL - MULTIPLAYER IS HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9633515 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

What to expect

The update should a decent size bringing the game to around 1.5GB in full size.

Features:

New Items

New Shoppers

New Achievements

Multiplayer Support

Upgraded Muggers

Enhanced AI

A New and More Vaporwave Styled Soundtrack

New Decorations

An Upgraded Menu

Lobbies and Custom Mall Settings

Multiple Floors and Larger Mall Sizes

Closed Stores

Food Court

Upgraded SkyRunner

Enhanced Visuals

Better Animations (Getting even better in later updates)

Better Performance

New Settings in the Settings Menu

New Splash Screen and Loading Screen

New Mall Entrance

Upgraded Mall Exterior

Better Sound Effects and Audio Cues

Much More

Hope you guys enjoy this one!