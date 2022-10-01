SUNSET MALL - MULTIPLAYER IS HERE!

What to expect
The update should a decent size bringing the game to around 1.5GB in full size.
Features:
- New Items
- New Shoppers
- New Achievements
- Multiplayer Support
- Upgraded Muggers
- Enhanced AI
- A New and More Vaporwave Styled Soundtrack
- New Decorations
- An Upgraded Menu
- Lobbies and Custom Mall Settings
- Multiple Floors and Larger Mall Sizes
- Closed Stores
- Food Court
- Upgraded SkyRunner
- Enhanced Visuals
- Better Animations (Getting even better in later updates)
- Better Performance
- New Settings in the Settings Menu
- New Splash Screen and Loading Screen
- New Mall Entrance
- Upgraded Mall Exterior
- Better Sound Effects and Audio Cues
- Much More
Hope you guys enjoy this one!
Changed files in this update