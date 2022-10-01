 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 1 October 2022

2022 10/01 update log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Reduce the difficulty of rescuing Kaidi in the main line task, and reduce the HP of soldiers who are stopped.

  1. Added the function of automatic archiving after completing some main tasks

  2. Modified the description of some props

