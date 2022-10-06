- If UPnP fails to setup, the lobby creator will see a dialog with the error description and a link to instructions on how to open ports manually
- Clients now will detect if the server disconnected on the lobby
- GW balancing changes
- "Host game locally" checkbox state is now saved
- getUnitState api missing info from output
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS update for 6 October 2022
Small fixes for the last release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Windows Depot 386071
- Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - OSX Depot 386072
- Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Linux Depot 386073
- Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Content Depot 386074
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update