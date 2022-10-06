 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planetary Annihilation: TITANS update for 6 October 2022

Small fixes for the last release

Share · View all patches · Build 9633461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If UPnP fails to setup, the lobby creator will see a dialog with the error description and a link to instructions on how to open ports manually
  • Clients now will detect if the server disconnected on the lobby
  • GW balancing changes
  • "Host game locally" checkbox state is now saved
  • getUnitState api missing info from output

Changed files in this update

Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Windows Depot 386071
  • Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - OSX Depot 386072
  • Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Linux Depot 386073
  • Loading history…
Planetary Annihilation: Titans - Content Depot 386074
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link