- Fixed AR type magazines glitching when attached to saveable socket ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Fixed specifically world objects saving with unnecessary extra objects
- Fixed stash loading some items incorrectly ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Added secondary controller button auto closes gun charge/bolt
Daybreaker VR update for 1 October 2022
Quick Fixes for Oct 2nd
