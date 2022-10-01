 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 1 October 2022

Quick Fixes for Oct 2nd

Build 9633459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AR type magazines glitching when attached to saveable socket ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Fixed specifically world objects saving with unnecessary extra objects
  • Fixed stash loading some items incorrectly ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Added secondary controller button auto closes gun charge/bolt

Changed files in this update

