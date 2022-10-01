There are three battles in Moscow. After the victory of the battle, the response score will be increased and the response equipment will be unlocked.
The train system was added due to the large map. Press the space to get on.
The first version of the world map has been added, which is rough. It will be beautified later.
Armored Battalion update for 1 October 2022
The open map rpg mode has been opened
