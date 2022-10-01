Update 0.0.12 - The controller update

There it is! Summer is getting towards the end and Snow Plow Playtest is rolling out a major update that will lay foundations for the rest of the development.

This update includes several fixes and upgrades, but the biggest is the controller support. That includes steering wheels, panels, and console controllers. All you gotta do is connect your controller, map controls as you wish, and jump in! There is no default mapping for controllers, only keyboard and mouse. The rest is up to you. And yes, it supports multi-controller, such as steering wheel and pedals + switch panel, for example. We probably didn't cover all the possible binding scenarios, so if you feel a feature would need to be supported, please head to our Discord and share your idea.

Second is the vehicle controller script. I talked about it enough in the last months, but for those who are not aware, the code that controls vehicles has been re-written from scratch, allowing for total control over how we will be developing the vehicles in-game in the future, and setting the bases for vehicle customisation and vehicles that behave differently such as wheel loaders.

Finally, worth mentionning is the addition of the volume control from the options menu, which was a much requested feature.

Those features are not final, they will be fine tuned and adjusted as needed. For instance, we will be adding in-game prompts adjusted for your control mappings. That way, when you get on board a vehicle, prompts will be showing you how to operate systems according to how you mapped those controls. We wanted to deliver the update sooner and work on the rest while you enjoy this part. You can expect more frequent, smaller updates in the future.

Roadmap will be updated for those who want to know what's coming next. Meanwhile, you Steam playtest should update automatically to version 0.0.12.

Your role as playtesters is to enjoy the game while keeping in mind it is still a prototype and we are testing the basic mechanics here. It's lacking a lot features, but we're still in early development and that's why the project has been presented as a Playtest, not as a release. Those who want to share feedback, thoughts, ideas or report bugs can do so via many medias. The best option is our Discord server. But our website, Facebook messenger or Steam Community also allows you to get in touch. Same if you see a feature that doesn't behave as we would expect. We run the playtest to figure that out!

Allright, let's get plowing!

Eric, project lead

------------Changelog------------

Snow Plow version 0.0.12

Added

Added traces in snow when walking.

Added a buzzer sound when turning the battery on.

Added horns on both vehicles.

Added reverb inside garage.

Added wind sound according to vehicle velocity.

Added volume control options in main menu and in-game menu.

Added controller support and key binding customization. Settings are accessible from the main menu and in-game menu.

Added ambiant wind sound according to wind speed.

Added stop-and-go feature to vehicles.

Cursor has been confined to the window to avoid going out of the screen when using multi-monitor.

Added a vehicle emergency reset in the in-game menu, allowing to reset the vehicle at the base if stuck.

Changed

Adjusted bloom level.

Reduced FPC height to match a 1,85m (6ft) tall person's point of view.

Changed time scale to a factor of 15 (96 minutes game day)

Rewrote the whole vehicle controller script from scratch.

Made vehicle's camera Z axis fixed at 0 degrees, allowing the camera to stay aligned with the horizon when the vehicle tilts and making it less jittery.

F1 no longer shows default bindings, as they are now customisable. It now shows the control mapper instead.

Fixed

Fixed the temporary black sky that showed up for split-second when entering a vehicle.

Known bugs