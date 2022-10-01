Employee Update Full Release! - Packing House 0.2

Hello everyone! It's finally time to release the new update with the employee on the public branch! Since the open testing began we fixed a number of bugs and also added small quality of life features like the option to assign orders directly in the employee window or time speed affecting the pace of printing waybills.
Below you can once again find the changelog for this update and we hope that you will get to enjoy it without any problems. Though in case there are any bugs remaining feel free to let us know here or on our Discord server ;)
Marcin, Jakub & Adrian
Changelog:
- Added ability to hire an employee
- Changed the entertainment system
- Changed penalties for bringing entertainment to a low level
- Added ability to preview items required for orders while being in the wholesaler
- Added ability to reorder orders without using a computer
- Added influence of time speed on the regeneration rate of entertainment while watching TV or sitting by the fireplace
- Added influence of time speed on printing the waybills
- Changed the warning system (added ability to display multiple at once)
- Added a warning when the courier is waiting outside the house
- Fixed bug that activated the tutorial after changing the game language
- Fixed a bug that caused the item ghost to be missing from the shelf
- Fixed formatting of prices in the wholesale store
- Improved gameplay balance
- Changed the size of some items
- From now on, sprinting consumes more energy
- Optimized lighting performance
- Optimized overall game performance
- Fixed a bug that could lead to problems with loading game saves
- Many small fixed and improvements
Changed files in this update