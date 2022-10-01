Employee Update Full Release! - Packing House 0.2

Hello everyone! It's finally time to release the new update with the employee on the public branch! Since the open testing began we fixed a number of bugs and also added small quality of life features like the option to assign orders directly in the employee window or time speed affecting the pace of printing waybills.

Below you can once again find the changelog for this update and we hope that you will get to enjoy it without any problems. Though in case there are any bugs remaining feel free to let us know here or on our Discord server ;)

Marcin, Jakub & Adrian

Changelog: