[Tianxia Escort Agency] Version 2022.09.30 Update Announcement

New content:
- New martial arts:
[Be - Soft Hedgehog Shield Armor] When all our summoned units are injured, the damage will rebound by 4%
[Life and death are reincarnated] When all our summoned units receive lethal damage, soy sauce has a 10% chance to avoid this damage
System optimization:
- UI resource update of lineup recommendation interface
- Increase the attributes of all members of the initial escort team
- The probability of encountering underground mines in Guide Mansion, Chief Secretary of Henan Province, is reduced
- The probability of getting into [Flash of Light] increased, and the probability of [Getting into the Devil] decreased
- Text optimization of exchange secret script button to avoid ambiguity
- The tips description of each secret script can now be viewed in the exchange secret script interface
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that Nash could not get the specified role for the first time when redeeming roles in advance
- Fixed a bug that caused abnormal display of Jianghu forces in the auditorium and the martial arts hall, which prevented normal interaction
- Fixed the bug in the escort team editing interface when the first escort team in the accounting room completed the escort list, if the player's accounting room interface is open at this time
- Fixed a bug that would pop up once in the escort team editing interface when the status of the escort team changes
- Fixed the bug that the name of the four character festival game was not displayed completely
Changed files in this update