 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eden Island update for 1 October 2022

Eden Island V1.0 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9633357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, Eden Island V1.0 has been released, supporting single player and multi player modes.


You can give us suggestions to help us improve the game. At present, the game has experienced hundreds of internal tests，There's already a lot of interesting content, but it is still at the stage of EA. We expect to spend 1-2 years continuously updating more interesting new content, and will launch a complete official version.

You can feedback in the steam community.

Thank you for your support and Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1974221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link