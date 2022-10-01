Hello everyone, Eden Island V1.0 has been released, supporting single player and multi player modes.



You can give us suggestions to help us improve the game. At present, the game has experienced hundreds of internal tests，There's already a lot of interesting content, but it is still at the stage of EA. We expect to spend 1-2 years continuously updating more interesting new content, and will launch a complete official version.

You can feedback in the steam community.

Thank you for your support and Enjoy the game!