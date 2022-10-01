Third QoL update is live

A new quality of life update is now live on Steam. This one improves player movement and input, adds a second zoom level to the crossbow, makes enemies hit the player more consistently under specific circumstances, and a couple more bugfixes.

Movement has been overhauled - stick input is now translated directly into player velocity instead of going through an accelerated movement. This means that you will have more direct feedback to your stick movements and also finer control over the player speed. Smaller deflections of the stick will more consistently lead to slower player movements. The player will also stop immediately when you let go of the stick.

Additionally, a movement speed slider has been added to the comfort options where you can restrict the maximum player speed. Note that sprint speed is not affected by the slider - this is to ensure you always have enough speed avaliable for required long jumps in the game.

Finally, the sprint binding has been fixed so that it now properly releases when you return the stick to neutral. You no longer have to fully let go of the stick to turn off sprinting.

Warning: if you are using a custom controller binding, you will have to fix the sprint binding yourself, and you may also need to adjust the response curve for stick movement to work with the new movement input.

Also, if you previously changed the player speed by adjusting convars like _hlnormspeed or similar through your autoexec.cfg, it is recommended that you remove any such adjustments and instead use the new movement speed slider in the options.

Note: the changes only affect player movement on foot. Swimming and vehicle controls remain unchanged for the time being.

The crossbow now has two distinct zoom levels for its scope that can be toggled by pressing the alt fire button (B button on your dominant hand controller). Additionally, the crossbow got a slight upgrade to its reload animations and can now be reloaded faster.

The revolver sights have been reworked and should now be accurate and have much better visibility in VR.

Fixes to enemy aim

Previously, enemies were missing the player quite a bit, especially if you were crouching in real life and e.g. ducking behind cover. The player bounds and aim targets have now been adjusted to bring the enemies' hit rate closer to the base game. If you were relying on physical crouching a lot, you may now find the game a bit harder.

[h3]Miscellaneous fixes[/3]

Player will no longer continue to drown when entering the airboat from underwater.

The 'Please move back' message will no longer interrupt the screen fade when meeting Alyx for the first time.

Added a "toggle grab" option to the controls options. When enabled, you no longer need to hold grip to hold items; instead, grip will act as a toggle. This setting is primarily targeted at Vive wand users.

When pressing Jump while swimming in water, player will automatically uncrouch. This should prevent players from getting stuck in water because they were accidentally crouched.

Thanks for sticking with us through the open beta! Have fun playing! :)