Sunset Mall - Multiplayer Update *NOT LONG NOW*

Sunset Mall is due for a big update around 3pm GMT
What to expect
The update should a decent size bringing the game to around 1.5GB in full size.
Features:
- New Items
- New Shoppers
- New Achievements
- Multiplayer Support
- Upgraded Muggers
- Enhanced AI
- A New and More Vaporwave Styled Soundtrack
- New Decorations
- An Upgraded Menu
- Lobbies and Custom Mall Settings
- Multiple Floors and Larger Mall Sizes
- Closed Stores
- Food Court
- Upgraded SkyRunner
- Enhanced Visuals
- Better Animations (Getting even better in later updates)
- Better Performance
- New Settings in the Settings Menu
- New Splash Screen and Loading Screen
- New Mall Entrance
- Upgraded Mall Exterior
- Better Sound Effects and Audio Cues
- Much More!
Will there be bugs?
I sure hope not but if there are any please report them, Multiplayer has not been tested for more than 2 people per game, there should not be any crazy bugs with more than 2 people but it might get laggy if player counts get really high.
Is the Music Streamer Friendly?
I damn well hope so, I tried my utmost best to get only Streamer and Youtube Friendly music but if there are any issues please email support@cyan-dreams.com and we will remove that music from the game (or remove it from the audio tracks when streamer mode is enabled)
Is this it for Sunset Mall?
Nope, there are 4 more planned updated for 2023 ranging from adding new stores to the mall (Arcades and Internet Cafes) to implementing "Mega Malls" which will be large high player count areas that players themselves can create and customise. that's right you can pretty much sandbox your own mall choosing where each store will go, the names and the items they sell. MALL TYCOON!
I have a lot more but..
Discord has an annoying character count, I will be releasing a Steam News article tomorrow on release but will also be reworking our website I will be promoting that tomorrow too.
Hope you guys enjoy this one!
