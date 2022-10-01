Sunset Mall - Multiplayer Update *NOT LONG NOW*

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sunset Mall is due for a big update around 3pm GMT

What to expect

The update should a decent size bringing the game to around 1.5GB in full size.

Features:

New Items

New Shoppers

New Achievements

Multiplayer Support

Upgraded Muggers

Enhanced AI

A New and More Vaporwave Styled Soundtrack

New Decorations

An Upgraded Menu

Lobbies and Custom Mall Settings

Multiple Floors and Larger Mall Sizes

Closed Stores

Food Court

Upgraded SkyRunner

Enhanced Visuals

Better Animations (Getting even better in later updates)

Better Performance

New Settings in the Settings Menu

New Splash Screen and Loading Screen

New Mall Entrance

Upgraded Mall Exterior

Better Sound Effects and Audio Cues

Much More!

Will there be bugs?

I sure hope not but if there are any please report them, Multiplayer has not been tested for more than 2 people per game, there should not be any crazy bugs with more than 2 people but it might get laggy if player counts get really high.

Is the Music Streamer Friendly?

I damn well hope so, I tried my utmost best to get only Streamer and Youtube Friendly music but if there are any issues please email support@cyan-dreams.com and we will remove that music from the game (or remove it from the audio tracks when streamer mode is enabled)

Is this it for Sunset Mall?

Nope, there are 4 more planned updated for 2023 ranging from adding new stores to the mall (Arcades and Internet Cafes) to implementing "Mega Malls" which will be large high player count areas that players themselves can create and customise. that's right you can pretty much sandbox your own mall choosing where each store will go, the names and the items they sell. MALL TYCOON!

I have a lot more but..

Discord has an annoying character count, I will be releasing a Steam News article tomorrow on release but will also be reworking our website I will be promoting that tomorrow too.

Hope you guys enjoy this one!