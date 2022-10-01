 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 1 October 2022

Patch 0.7 - Chapter 4

Patch 0.7 - Chapter 4 · Last edited by Wendy

New major game update:

  • Continuation of the storyline on new locations

  • New characters and enemies

  • Hunger, thirst and hypothermia indicators now always shows on HUD when player character begin to reach critical levels

  • Added controller support for game menus

  • Fixed a bug when playing with a controller, New Game was immediately pressed when exiting the main menu

  • Fixed a bug wnen the inventory opens before playing the initial video and canceled changing level event

  • Fixed a bug with resetting the weapon wear status when loading a save

  • Now it's possible to complete the task of a dweller at the "Suburbs" in alternate way

  • Improved visualization of the "Undertown", added more useful items, fixed places where player character has possible to go out above the level

  • Fixed bugs at the "HC's basement", added more useful items

  • Now it's possible to walk between the old and the shopping district after completing the Chapter 1 main quest

  • Fixed motorcycle physics and spotlight range

  • Player can't visit now the Chapter 3 levels, designated for riding a motorcycle, when he's on foot.

  • Fixed a bug with throwing a physical object when the attack animation was playing / a shot was fired from a weapon

  • Grenade explosion: the radius and strength of the explosion have been increased

  • Added ability to turn off blood decals from enemies in game options - might be useful for users using the old one
    NVIDIA(tm) video driver version 396 and earlier, as decals render incorrectly on them.

  • Re-voiced some lines of the player character

  • Added previously missing line for the Reseller in the Chapter 1

  • Returned white color for subtitles, which made them more legible

  • Updated help text

