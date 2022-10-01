Patch 0.7 - Chapter 4

New major game update:

Continuation of the storyline on new locations

New characters and enemies

Hunger, thirst and hypothermia indicators now always shows on HUD when player character begin to reach critical levels

Added controller support for game menus

Fixed a bug when playing with a controller, New Game was immediately pressed when exiting the main menu

Fixed a bug wnen the inventory opens before playing the initial video and canceled changing level event

Fixed a bug with resetting the weapon wear status when loading a save

Now it's possible to complete the task of a dweller at the "Suburbs" in alternate way

Improved visualization of the "Undertown", added more useful items, fixed places where player character has possible to go out above the level

Fixed bugs at the "HC's basement", added more useful items

Now it's possible to walk between the old and the shopping district after completing the Chapter 1 main quest

Fixed motorcycle physics and spotlight range

Player can't visit now the Chapter 3 levels, designated for riding a motorcycle, when he's on foot.

Fixed a bug with throwing a physical object when the attack animation was playing / a shot was fired from a weapon

Grenade explosion: the radius and strength of the explosion have been increased

Added ability to turn off blood decals from enemies in game options - might be useful for users using the old one

NVIDIA(tm) video driver version 396 and earlier, as decals render incorrectly on them.

Re-voiced some lines of the player character

Added previously missing line for the Reseller in the Chapter 1

Returned white color for subtitles, which made them more legible