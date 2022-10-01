Version 0.160b changelist

NOTE: Power Pivot S will be out of position if you placed it previously
- Fixed Power Pivot S not working correctly.
- Fixed Sliding Rail so it functions as it did before.
- Fixed expand/contract changing the color slot of the mirrored piece.
