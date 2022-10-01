 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 1 October 2022

Version 0.160b changelist

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: Power Pivot S will be out of position if you placed it previously

  • Fixed Power Pivot S not working correctly.
  • Fixed Sliding Rail so it functions as it did before.
  • Fixed expand/contract changing the color slot of the mirrored piece.

