Increased the consumption of quartz to create an electrical board (was 5 now 13)
Reduced consumption of aluminum rails for creating an electrical board (was 7 now 5)
Increased consumption of boards for creating an electrical board (was 5 now 7)
Increased the consumption of bolts for the creation of an anti-radiation container (from 24 to 34)
Reduced the required number of electrical boards to create an anti-radiation field generator (from 4 to 2)
Increased consumption of wires for creating an anti-radiation field generator (was 14 now 19)
Increased the chance of gears dropping (from 25% to 28% chance)
Increased the chance of scrap metal dropping (from 20% to 23% chance)
Increased Arc Pulse Generator drop chance (from 12% to 14% chance)
Total Factory update for 1 October 2022
Balancing :P
