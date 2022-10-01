Balancing :P

Increased the consumption of quartz to create an electrical board (was 5 now 13)

Reduced consumption of aluminum rails for creating an electrical board (was 7 now 5)

Increased consumption of boards for creating an electrical board (was 5 now 7)

Increased the consumption of bolts for the creation of an anti-radiation container (from 24 to 34)

Reduced the required number of electrical boards to create an anti-radiation field generator (from 4 to 2)

Increased consumption of wires for creating an anti-radiation field generator (was 14 now 19)

Increased the chance of gears dropping (from 25% to 28% chance)

Increased the chance of scrap metal dropping (from 20% to 23% chance)

Increased Arc Pulse Generator drop chance (from 12% to 14% chance)