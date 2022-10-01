Patch 1.1.4 is live!

NEW
- Added new turret focus mode: Fastest
FIXES
- Fixed a bug causing the Shockwave Generator to not animate correctly
- Fixed an issue causing the tooltip to get stuck
- Fixed an issue causing the path direction arrows to not show on the map: Diamond
- Fixed so that some trees on Proving Grounds are no longer flying
CHANGES
~ Buffed the Orbital Beam ability quite a lot: More damage, bigger size, and added a slow
~ Buffed the Shockwave Generator: More damage and increased slow effect with Staggering wave module
~ Removed the "Farthest" focus mode on the Zap Tracker turret as it doesn't make sense
~ Reduced the path glow on the map Interstellar (to reduce eye strain)
