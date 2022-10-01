 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 1 October 2022

Patch 1.1.4 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added new turret focus mode: Fastest

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug causing the Shockwave Generator to not animate correctly
  • Fixed an issue causing the tooltip to get stuck
  • Fixed an issue causing the path direction arrows to not show on the map: Diamond
  • Fixed so that some trees on Proving Grounds are no longer flying

CHANGES

~ Buffed the Orbital Beam ability quite a lot: More damage, bigger size, and added a slow
~ Buffed the Shockwave Generator: More damage and increased slow effect with Staggering wave module
~ Removed the "Farthest" focus mode on the Zap Tracker turret as it doesn't make sense
~ Reduced the path glow on the map Interstellar (to reduce eye strain)

Changed files in this update

PolyCore Defence Content Depot 1526931
