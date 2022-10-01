Patch 1.1.4 is live!

NEW

Added new turret focus mode: Fastest

FIXES

Fixed a bug causing the Shockwave Generator to not animate correctly

Fixed an issue causing the tooltip to get stuck

Fixed an issue causing the path direction arrows to not show on the map: Diamond

Fixed so that some trees on Proving Grounds are no longer flying

CHANGES

~ Buffed the Orbital Beam ability quite a lot: More damage, bigger size, and added a slow

~ Buffed the Shockwave Generator: More damage and increased slow effect with Staggering wave module

~ Removed the "Farthest" focus mode on the Zap Tracker turret as it doesn't make sense

~ Reduced the path glow on the map Interstellar (to reduce eye strain)