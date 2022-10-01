Beta Patch V0.4 is now LIVE!

Hi all! Thanks a lot for all the feedback and bug reports! It's been tremendously helpful!
Some of them are addressed in Beta Patch V0.4 which is now live. Others will be in the next few patches. Here's what's different:
- Added a HOTSWAP to mining pick. You can now change between your mining pick and your weapon by pressing LEFT SHIFT
- Fixed some sound effects and music not being adjustable
- You can now buy an airship from any town. Near the dock there will be a dock master that sells you airship keys
- Fixed tornado causing monsters to glitch and walk awkwardly
- Monsters now cast range magic if you are flying
- Monsters now attack from a greater distance and are generally more aggressive
- Chain lightning range increased
- Enemy airship canons now do damage to you
- Enemy airship crew's health increased
Changed files in this update