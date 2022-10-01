 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 1 October 2022

Oct 1 patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9633117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed rebinding "down" not also rebinding the interact button
  • ASHMEDAI THE DESTROYER will now let you choose your favorite default key bindings. This screen is the very first thing that appears in Captain Tutorial's stage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link