- Fixed rebinding "down" not also rebinding the interact button
- ASHMEDAI THE DESTROYER will now let you choose your favorite default key bindings. This screen is the very first thing that appears in Captain Tutorial's stage.
Outcore update for 1 October 2022
Oct 1 patch #2
