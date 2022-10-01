Infinimine Ver. 13

-Smart sell now auto arranges to top most slots after it sells

-Charge based skills no longer all fire at once when toggled on

-Guild Recipe shop Improvements

-Quality Condition of base item has been greatly improved

-Now has a Quality modifier indicated by the + signs

-This gear will have better bonus stats than ancients but wont have as many stats

-Engineer Targeting now rotates correctly in 3rd person

-Fixed an issue causing some guilded players to appear guildless on login

-More stability error handling that should catch anything that could go wrong with the damage system

-Fixed a bug that could cause a chunk to not be sent(rare void bug fix)

-Improved Demos Dynamite impact point to be centered on the block hit instead of a block that would be on that face

-Gave Demo back +1 Radius because the nerf was to much

-Divided up earthquake damage to spread over the surface of all the blocks

-Changed timing on TnT and Earthquake to improve the visual

-Fixed a case where teleport would be denied and loading screen would remain up

-Possible fix for porting to guild hall and encountering a void

-Gave Party members a unique Distance tracker color and gave them an Asterisk instead of a DOT to far tracker