-Smart sell now auto arranges to top most slots after it sells
-Charge based skills no longer all fire at once when toggled on
-Guild Recipe shop Improvements
-Quality Condition of base item has been greatly improved
-Now has a Quality modifier indicated by the + signs
-This gear will have better bonus stats than ancients but wont have as many stats
-Engineer Targeting now rotates correctly in 3rd person
-Fixed an issue causing some guilded players to appear guildless on login
-More stability error handling that should catch anything that could go wrong with the damage system
-Fixed a bug that could cause a chunk to not be sent(rare void bug fix)
-Improved Demos Dynamite impact point to be centered on the block hit instead of a block that would be on that face
-Gave Demo back +1 Radius because the nerf was to much
-Divided up earthquake damage to spread over the surface of all the blocks
-Changed timing on TnT and Earthquake to improve the visual
-Fixed a case where teleport would be denied and loading screen would remain up
-Possible fix for porting to guild hall and encountering a void
-Gave Party members a unique Distance tracker color and gave them an Asterisk instead of a DOT to far tracker
Infinimine update for 1 October 2022
Infinimine Ver. 13
