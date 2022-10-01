Hot fix : Black/green screen, golden shovel, loading..

Hi Sinners, I just pushed a hotfix

-> Attempt to fix the black/green screen bug, my guess is that it happens when joining a full lobby or because of pirated versions. I added validation to ensure only the servers with updated versions of the game are shown in the game browser and another one to ensure full servers are not shown. Please let me know if and when you still encounter this issue.

-> Bug fix: You shouldn't be able to move before the loading screen disappears

-> Bug fix: The golden shovel now has the desired effect (dig speed x2) regardless of who finds it

Thanks for your patience, cheers!