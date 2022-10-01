Second Front Developer News #1

While the developer is coding the Campaign Editor, helpful wizards work on the manual.
A page from the Manual:
The Campaign Editor in the works:
A sample campaign with 5 scenarios to show all options
- all surviving leaders at end of "Dear Santa" will arrive in Long road 1
- all units surviving Long Road 1 are shifted to Long road 2
- all units surviving Long Road 2 are shifted to Long road 3
- all units surviving Long Road 3 will arrive in 'in the Fields'
- No units surviving 'in the Fields' arrive in 'the Dike' . so 'the Dike' stands alone.
'the Dike' has no transition as it ends the campaign
Changed files in this update