Second Front update for 1 October 2022

Second Front Developer News #1

Last edited by Wendy

While the developer is coding the Campaign Editor, helpful wizards work on the manual.

A page from the Manual:

The Campaign Editor in the works:

A sample campaign with 5 scenarios to show all options

  1. all surviving leaders at end of "Dear Santa" will arrive in Long road 1
  2. all units surviving Long Road 1 are shifted to Long road 2
  3. all units surviving Long Road 2 are shifted to Long road 3
  4. all units surviving Long Road 3 will arrive in 'in the Fields'
  5. No units surviving 'in the Fields' arrive in 'the Dike' . so 'the Dike' stands alone.
    'the Dike' has no transition as it ends the campaign

more about shifting maps you find in this video:

