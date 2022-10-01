At this time, on this day, one year ago, Dear Agony Aunt was released!

Over the past few months, I've been busy working on story updates for every single character in the game. You'll find minor changes for some, substantial edits for others and even a couple of complete rewrites. What are they? It's a mystery! :D

On top of that, there is a permanent new addition to the game in the form of a new spam email.

For anyone who hasn't yet added Dear Agony Aunt to their library, make the most of the weeklong sale: the game is half price!

I am very excited about this special occasion, as you might be able to tell! Celebrate Dear Agony Aunt's one year anniversary with me by checking out all the new content in the game :)

Faye <3x