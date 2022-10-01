 Skip to content

Runic update for 1 October 2022

First round of fixes and improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9632870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! It's great to see people are enjoying the game already. As expected, you have already been busy at work finding issues, so here's the first round of fixes. A proper settings menu and accessibility features are in the works, and will show up in a future update.

• Double Swords now correctly double the damage of AoE spells..
• Some minor typos and icon improvements
• You can now no-longer overwrite your rune selection by upgrading
• Summon spells now pierce enemies correctly
• Your character selection is now loaded from your previous selection
• Added a small delay to the buttons when levelling up to avoid accidental clicks

