Our Mountain update for 1 October 2022

Our Mountain Update 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello October! After the launch day, we got some bug reports and Thai grammatical errors. We want to apologize for the bugs and hope everyone enjoys the game.

Update 1.3 Change & Fix
  • Fixed steam achievement system not working
  • Fixed player can walk out of the map (some levels)
  • Fixed Thai grammatical errors in some notes

Play Our Mountain on Steam right now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1668990/Our_Mountain/

Email: contact@goodmonkeystudio.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/goodmonkeyteam

