Our Mountain Update 1.3

Hello October! After the launch day, we got some bug reports and Thai grammatical errors. We want to apologize for the bugs and hope everyone enjoys the game.
Update 1.3 Change & Fix
- Fixed steam achievement system not working
- Fixed player can walk out of the map (some levels)
- Fixed Thai grammatical errors in some notes
