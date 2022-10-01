Our Mountain Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9632854 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello October! After the launch day, we got some bug reports and Thai grammatical errors. We want to apologize for the bugs and hope everyone enjoys the game.

Fixed steam achievement system not working

Fixed player can walk out of the map (some levels)

Fixed Thai grammatical errors in some notes

Play Our Mountain on Steam right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1668990/Our_Mountain/

Email: contact@goodmonkeystudio.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/goodmonkeyteam