EA Update v0.2.0.3 Released

Little Saturday update, as spotted a couple of bugs that should have been fixed in last release. Oh and shields now reduce damage from pirate attacks, so now they are more useful!
- Shields now reduce pirate laser damage if laser crosses shield area.
- Pirates will now target shields.
- Fix: Cant build where a trader is docked.
- Fix: Update trader dock area correctly for outside items.
- Fix: Turret damage not being removed when pirate destroys laser.
Have a good weekend all.
Nick
Changed files in this update