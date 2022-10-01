 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 1 October 2022

EA Update v0.2.0.3 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little Saturday update, as spotted a couple of bugs that should have been fixed in last release. Oh and shields now reduce damage from pirate attacks, so now they are more useful!

  • Shields now reduce pirate laser damage if laser crosses shield area.
  • Pirates will now target shields.
  • Fix: Cant build where a trader is docked.
  • Fix: Update trader dock area correctly for outside items.
  • Fix: Turret damage not being removed when pirate destroys laser.

Have a good weekend all.
Nick

