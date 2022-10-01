EA Update v0.2.0.3 Released

Little Saturday update, as spotted a couple of bugs that should have been fixed in last release. Oh and shields now reduce damage from pirate attacks, so now they are more useful!

Shields now reduce pirate laser damage if laser crosses shield area.

Pirates will now target shields.

Fix: Cant build where a trader is docked.

Fix: Update trader dock area correctly for outside items.

Fix: Turret damage not being removed when pirate destroys laser.

Have a good weekend all.

Nick