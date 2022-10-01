 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Dear Sister update for 1 October 2022

Update 1.0.2 ( Bug fix )

Share · View all patches · Build 9632752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a corridor to the left part of the two-way corridor, but it caused disturbances in other rooms during the section change. Its location was assigned to the section where it should be.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2109801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link