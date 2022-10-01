Emorrior, developer livestream & AMA

Hi Friends,

We want to thank you for following and being interested in our game in the past few months.

After released our first demo, we review all your feedbacks and made changes to make the game more fun and you guys can have the best experience possible.

Emorrior is now officially released.

You can now purchased it on Steam and we hope you have a great time with the game.

Once again, we just want to say thank you, and we look forward to see you again in our next adventure.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1933070