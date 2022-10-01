 Skip to content

东方秘剑录 update for 1 October 2022

Ver 0.4.101 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
Ver 0.4.101

Added: The second stage!

Adjustment: All translations were readjusted. We fired Google Translator.

More stages are WIP!

