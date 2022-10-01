 Skip to content

Warlocks Entanglement update for 1 October 2022

Update 1st October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9632534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The way the health indicators have been changed internally.
Health indicators on the stats screen are now represented as percentages.
When gaining Levels health indicators are scaled up also.
XP for dead carcasses has been capped but is still pretty good.

