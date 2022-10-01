 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erroneous update for 1 October 2022

0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9632251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-can summon blue ammo on client
-mini launcher no longer sounds infinity close
-added zoom to external camera (PgUp) (PgDn)
-added shortcut to external cameras (Home) (End)
-added gamerule "Nametags"
-Garand bots have nametags now
-Friendly Fire is automatically on in Sandbox
-added gamerule "FriendlyFire"
-added flamethrower pickup
-you can now drop weapons with B
-Added the Spawner Tool

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964142
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964144
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link