-can summon blue ammo on client
-mini launcher no longer sounds infinity close
-added zoom to external camera (PgUp) (PgDn)
-added shortcut to external cameras (Home) (End)
-added gamerule "Nametags"
-Garand bots have nametags now
-Friendly Fire is automatically on in Sandbox
-added gamerule "FriendlyFire"
-added flamethrower pickup
-you can now drop weapons with B
-Added the Spawner Tool
Erroneous update for 1 October 2022
0.7.1
