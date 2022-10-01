-can summon blue ammo on client

-mini launcher no longer sounds infinity close

-added zoom to external camera (PgUp) (PgDn)

-added shortcut to external cameras (Home) (End)

-added gamerule "Nametags"

-Garand bots have nametags now

-Friendly Fire is automatically on in Sandbox

-added gamerule "FriendlyFire"

-added flamethrower pickup

-you can now drop weapons with B

-Added the Spawner Tool