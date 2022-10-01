V8 Beta 7 now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

You can either switch your current Steam installation to be the new beta or download a separate version to run it independently. Find all information you need at Beta Version Details

Please post feedback to Beta Version Forum Category

Changes

When making a layer visible then all parent groups are set to be visible as well.

Display opacity on layer only if not equal to 100%.

Single Image Layer now called Static Image Layer.

Fix: Transformation or movement now rejected if only invisible layers are selected.

Fix: Floating pixels overlay ignored layer transparency.

Fix: some UI actions had lags, e.g. when selecting a color in the color palette Window.

Fix: when color palette window is active then some non window specific keyboard shortcuts did not work.

Fix: don’t allow pixel movement if not at least one visible layer is selected.

Some improvements to the move tooling. It now works like this:

“Auto select” mode (there is no pixel selection and no active floating selection)

Activate the layer that is under the cursor if only a single layer is selected in the layers window. If multiple layers are selected in the layers window or if a group is selected then it will move all the layers.

Do not keep the floating selection at the end (anymore). It’s fixated so that it “feels” like you used a layer move tool.

“Existing floating selection”

No matter where you click, the floating pixels are moved. No layer is changed.

“Pixel selection”

Pixel selection is turned into floating selection.

If multiple layers are selected then they are used otherwise the layer under the cursor is activated and used

Floating selection is not finalized so that you can continue moving

Fix: Transforming a floating selection without having a pixel selection before, created a wrong pixel selection when finalizing the transform.

Fix: Several fixes with floating selections.

When using move tool without pixel selection then a selection was created after the move.

When using ESC then a move that has ben started is now completely reverted.

When moving without selection in multiple steps and finalizing then undoing the movement did not revert the complete move but all the single steps in between.

Fix: Don’t create pixel selection when moving pixels without having a pixel selection.

Fix: random bug effects when using transformation tools.

RGB color sliders now snap depending on the channel bits.

Ctrl + Space now activating temporary relative zoom tool.

Fix: thumbnail in brush container sometimes cut off right or bottom pixels.

Windows are now rearranged if main window size changed.

Setting default window layout now does not maximize main window but leaves it as it is.

Fix: Removed some flickering that appears on first startup when initial window positions are applied.

Fix: if preview window is set to center when animating then it could hide behind the canvas/magnify window.

Stencil load/save moved to stencil edit area. Added selection load/save functions to menu Selection.