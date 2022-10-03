Monster Outbreak is here! 🥳

TODAY IS FINALLY THE DAY!

Do you see what I see? The Monster Outbreak has begun on PC!

Thank you all for your support and love during the development! I don't know how we could have made it without support from each and every one of you. Our community means the world to us and we can’t wait to watch you and your friends defend against the Monster Outbreak together.

Be sure to let us know what you think! You can leave us a review, share part of your journey, tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback in our Discord - we’d love to hear from you! You can also follow us on Twitter for more news.