Cleaning The System update for 1 October 2022

1.17.8 - LevelSelect + Workshop Changes

1 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now able to delete levels In Game - Workshop ones will linger
  • Fixed Timer Rounding Error
  • Fixed bug when playing workshop levels after publish
  • Added refresh button for folders - will only add levels
  • Now able to subscribe to a workshop level in Steam and play while game is open

