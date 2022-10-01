- Now able to delete levels In Game - Workshop ones will linger
- Fixed Timer Rounding Error
- Fixed bug when playing workshop levels after publish
- Added refresh button for folders - will only add levels
- Now able to subscribe to a workshop level in Steam and play while game is open
Cleaning The System update for 1 October 2022
1.17.8 - LevelSelect + Workshop Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update