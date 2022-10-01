Abandoned farm: Fixed a collider on the map that could allow to exit the map
Ruined Castle: Fixed a collider in the map that could block a player's movement
Tutorial: Update of the voice management
Tutorial: The help bubble in the tutorial does not disappear anymore
Tutorial: Fixed a bug that could block the tutorial
1 October 2022
Nightly update 01/10/2022
