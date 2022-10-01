 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Natural Locomotion update for 1 October 2022

Fixed SteamVR overlay in AMD GPUs and the Steam Deck

Share · View all patches · Build 9632020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a long standing issue where the overlay was completely invisible in AMD GPUs and forced the user to instead use the desktop view to be able to use the application interface. The issue has been fixed.

It also affected the Steam Deck on Windows since it uses an AMD APU (CPU+GPU).

This little update marks the end of a long, unplanned hiatus in the project, and we are resuming development to add features, profiles, and to bring Natural Locomotion natively to SteamOS/Linux and possibly to other systems.

Changed files in this update

Sword Leap Content Depot 798811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link