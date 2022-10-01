Fixed SteamVR overlay in AMD GPUs and the Steam Deck

There was a long standing issue where the overlay was completely invisible in AMD GPUs and forced the user to instead use the desktop view to be able to use the application interface. The issue has been fixed.

It also affected the Steam Deck on Windows since it uses an AMD APU (CPU+GPU).

This little update marks the end of a long, unplanned hiatus in the project, and we are resuming development to add features, profiles, and to bring Natural Locomotion natively to SteamOS/Linux and possibly to other systems.