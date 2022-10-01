 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 1 October 2022

[v1.7.0] Enabled Scripted Scenario Extension Mods

Share · View all patches · Build 9631947

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life Improvements

  • Added search field to the Codex
  • Show how many wounds in Hand & Discard pile when throwing wounds at the Source
  • Settings Option to disable confirmation for minor actions/cancellations/deactivations
  • Settings Option to auto-heal player after generating healing effects

Fixes

  • Paralyzing attacks not always discarding cards in Battle
  • Fixed Bestiary tooltip sticking onto the map screen when codex dismissed
  • Fixed Hotkeys vs Input fields

Modding

  • Ability to create and load Scenario Extensions LUA scripts
  • Ability to select scenario extensions mods in Crusade Creation flow
  • Ability to see loaded scenario extensions mods in the Pause Screen
  • Show Mod Developer panel at Campfire and Exploration
  • Documented full Scripted API in the Wiki
  • Enabled mods to access and save state in the save file
  • Created 3 sample scenario extension mods: Bleeding Heart, Shadow of Death and Consecrator


