[v1.7.0] Enabled Scripted Scenario Extension Mods

Quality of life Improvements
- Added search field to the Codex
- Show how many wounds in Hand & Discard pile when throwing wounds at the Source
- Settings Option to disable confirmation for minor actions/cancellations/deactivations
- Settings Option to auto-heal player after generating healing effects
Fixes
- Paralyzing attacks not always discarding cards in Battle
- Fixed Bestiary tooltip sticking onto the map screen when codex dismissed
- Fixed Hotkeys vs Input fields
Modding
- Ability to create and load Scenario Extensions LUA scripts
- Ability to select scenario extensions mods in Crusade Creation flow
- Ability to see loaded scenario extensions mods in the Pause Screen
- Show Mod Developer panel at Campfire and Exploration
- Documented full Scripted API in the Wiki
- Enabled mods to access and save state in the save file
- Created 3 sample scenario extension mods: Bleeding Heart, Shadow of Death and Consecrator
