Hotfix/Small update 1.0.6

Just a small update with some minor tweaks and additions
Fixed Cat listen ability not working for Host
And thats about it. Please let me know if there are any issues!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a small update with some minor tweaks and additions
Fixed Cat listen ability not working for Host
And thats about it. Please let me know if there are any issues!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update