 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CAT & MOUSE update for 1 October 2022

Hotfix/Small update 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9631940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update with some minor tweaks and additions

Fixed Cat listen ability not working for Host

And thats about it. Please let me know if there are any issues!

Changed files in this update

Cat and Mouse Content Depot 1137041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link