Gelatine update for 1 October 2022

Oct 01 Hotfix - quest descriptions and boss summon items

Initially, the only way to obtain the summon item for the Storm Elemental boss was by exploring the ice dungeon. Problem is, the ice dungeon is very easy to miss, causing the player to miss out on a whole boss fight.

This hotfix is aimed at fixing exactly that.

  • The "Moldy magic" quest text now clearly states that you should look for expired magic essences underground.
  • The summon item for the Storm Elemental boss can now drop from normal enemies in the snow biome.
  • The summon item for the Metal Core boss can now drop from normal enemies in the desert.

