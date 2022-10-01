- update attack hits to use dynamic particle effects
- update hit effects for revolver, shotgun, spikes, shards ranged weapons
- update various melee attack animations with stronger posing
- increase grapple hook secondary skill range +65%
- adjust gamepad right stick aim lock-on/targeting thresholds for more intuitive behavior
Defect Process update for 1 October 2022
v0.9.1 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
