Defect Process update for 1 October 2022

v0.9.1 patch notes

  • update attack hits to use dynamic particle effects
  • update hit effects for revolver, shotgun, spikes, shards ranged weapons
  • update various melee attack animations with stronger posing
  • increase grapple hook secondary skill range +65%
  • adjust gamepad right stick aim lock-on/targeting thresholds for more intuitive behavior


