1.2.3 learning curve update

Fixed issue with protean card giving the same buff/debuff.

Token hints on the lore page are now color-coordinated.

Test descriptions in the chat box are now color-coordinated.

Illuminator helps find body.

More quest directors to help the player understand when somethings been completed.

Much more logic to help the player unlock their second playable character.

Icon for intention completed!

Physical visibility when in the Twilight - the world was too dark!