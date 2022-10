Hello dear players. Here is the Malody 5.1.0 release.

In this version, we support in game live & watch. Broadcast your playing from user > live > start live.

We also fixed touchscreen not working bug, now you can play Malody with your windows tablets.

For other bug fixes, see https://gitlab.com/mugzone_team/malody_report/-/issues/?sort=created_date&state=closed&milestone_title=5.1.0