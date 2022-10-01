9/30: Steam Next Fest Demo Build, Sample Display Table and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers,

We're about to go into Steam Next Fest, so the demo build is now live on our Steam page!

Keep in mind that the demo playerbase and the playtest playerbase are separate. Please download and play the Saleblazers Demo build if you'd like to participate in PVP invasions and help out new players next week.

On to the new things...

Sample Display Table

These tables allow customers to directly eat/drink any consumable item you put on it, satiating their Hunger and Thirst levels. You won't make any money off this, so you might need something like a Vending Machine later...

Clean Save Files

We added a button to "clean" your save files if you have duplicate objects in your game. With how our save system works, items may potentially get duplicated if we change things. We'll try to reduce the amount of times we have to do this until Early Access.

Changes

Added Sample Display Table item to the Research Tree that lets customers directly eat/drink items on it

Added a Sink to the Research Table

Activated Hygiene need

Simplified Customer Needs UI to only show critical needs

Death boxes now float on top of water

Customers no longer immediately leave the plot when their hunger, thirst, or bladders reach 0

Added VFX for adding items to a stack

Added VFX to Water Fountain customer interaction

Reduced size of Join Game button so players are more likely to start a new game

Increased Bamboo Club durability

Changed item placement sound

Changed spawn time back to 6 AM

Added a clean save file button to load game

Added generic dialogue to NPC shopkeepers

Added VFX for hitting items in general even if they aren't items

Adjusted pick up / place VFX

Added new interact VFX and had it spawn at the location of interaction

Toilet now reduces Hygiene need

Water fountain now increases Thirst need

Changed prices of several items

Updated Water Fountain mesh

Fixes