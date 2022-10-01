9/30: Steam Next Fest Demo Build, Sample Display Table and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers,
We're about to go into Steam Next Fest, so the demo build is now live on our Steam page!
Keep in mind that the demo playerbase and the playtest playerbase are separate. Please download and play the Saleblazers Demo build if you'd like to participate in PVP invasions and help out new players next week.
On to the new things...
Sample Display Table
These tables allow customers to directly eat/drink any consumable item you put on it, satiating their Hunger and Thirst levels. You won't make any money off this, so you might need something like a Vending Machine later...
Clean Save Files
We added a button to "clean" your save files if you have duplicate objects in your game. With how our save system works, items may potentially get duplicated if we change things. We'll try to reduce the amount of times we have to do this until Early Access.
Changes
- Added Sample Display Table item to the Research Tree that lets customers directly eat/drink items on it
- Added a Sink to the Research Table
- Activated Hygiene need
- Simplified Customer Needs UI to only show critical needs
- Death boxes now float on top of water
- Customers no longer immediately leave the plot when their hunger, thirst, or bladders reach 0
- Added VFX for adding items to a stack
- Added VFX to Water Fountain customer interaction
- Reduced size of Join Game button so players are more likely to start a new game
- Increased Bamboo Club durability
- Changed item placement sound
- Changed spawn time back to 6 AM
- Added a clean save file button to load game
- Added generic dialogue to NPC shopkeepers
- Added VFX for hitting items in general even if they aren't items
- Adjusted pick up / place VFX
- Added new interact VFX and had it spawn at the location of interaction
- Toilet now reduces Hygiene need
- Water fountain now increases Thirst need
- Changed prices of several items
- Updated Water Fountain mesh
Fixes
- Fixed all customer needs UI arrows being green when initially hovering over them
- Remove double load for inventories in the save system
- Fixed bartering minigame sounds being played globally (will now come from cash register)
- Fixed 2 lobbies of invaders being able to invade at once
- Fixed NRE on player animation
- Fixed NRE in invasion system
- Fixed issue where shop's loot box was visible, which led to an NRE when lock picked
- Fixed issue where swapping a clothing item with an equipment slot wouldn't work
- Players are no longer frozen forever if a locked item is destroyed while lock picking
- Fixed rare networking issue that caused shop tiles to become unlinked from the shop and plot, making customers unable to enter the shop
- Fixed NRE that occurred when placing down a shop sign sometimes
- Fixed equipment changes not updating customization sometimes
- Fixed several NREs with invasions
- Fixed several NREs with the game mode
- Fixed being able to drag in Shop Policy nodes even if yo didn't buy them
- Fixed bug where harvesting crops caused customers to get scared
- Fixed host not seeing gun shooting FX when shot by client
- Fixed NREs with NPC shop system
- Fixed NREs with inventory system
