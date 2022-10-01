Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.022) - Minor Update
- New comic style panel added to the intro.
- New comic style panel added to the end of the tutorial.
- New comic style panel added to the start of Corwyn's Chapter 1.
- New comic style panel added to the end of Corwyn's Chapter 1.
- Bug Fix: Dorian Alert Skill is fixed, but the skill will need to be picked up again.
- Bug Fix: Display bug of crit rate on sharpening stones and focus gems. Previously was correctly displayed in battle but not on the equipment screen or the attributes screen.
Changed files in this update