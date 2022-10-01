 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 1 October 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.022) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.022) - Minor Update

  • New comic style panel added to the intro.
  • New comic style panel added to the end of the tutorial.
  • New comic style panel added to the start of Corwyn's Chapter 1.
  • New comic style panel added to the end of Corwyn's Chapter 1.
  • Bug Fix: Dorian Alert Skill is fixed, but the skill will need to be picked up again.
  • Bug Fix: Display bug of crit rate on sharpening stones and focus gems. Previously was correctly displayed in battle but not on the equipment screen or the attributes screen.

