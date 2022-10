Argentum Online Forever (AOFOREVER.ORG) now available for FREE on STEAM.

Today 10/05/2022 we officially launch Argentum Online Forever on Steam.

https://nosetu.org/index.php?threads/argentum-online- forever-international-server-survey.40/

The game can be downloaded from the steam store for free:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2119530/Argentum_Online__Powered_by_Nosetucom/

Discord Silver Forever:

https://argentum-online.org/discord

Information about the event to win $100 dollars playing Argentum Online Forever

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2119530/view/3312983836371795214

https://nosetu.org/index.php?threads/el-primer-jugador-en-alcanzar-el-nivel-m%C3%A1ximo-en-la-versi%C3%B3n-oficial-de-argentum-online-forever-powered-by-steam-com-receive%C3%A1-100-usd.30/

[/url]

CHANGES ARGENTUM ONLINE FOREVER: 04/10/2022

**The boats, galleons and galleys were removed from the sale, with two-edged axes. Now it is necessary to work to obtain those items.

Now the WorldSave will be every 55 minutes.

Spell interval is now faster.

Hit + spell interval is now faster.

Poteo interval is now faster.

Advisors can now console type /RMSG.

Now a party can be created from level 15.

NPCs now attack slower.

Now you need to have at least 15 leadership points to create a party.

Maps:

Added access limits per level to the following maps:

Magma: Minimum level – 40

Marabel: Minimum level – 15

Dungeon Dragon: Minimum Level – 20

Dungeon Veril: Minimum level – 25

Vespar Dungeon: Minimum Level – 25

Ulla & Nix Catacombs: Minimum Level – 14**

