 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 1 October 2022

Talent Stickers and Voice Lines (ClientVersion 5465)

Share · View all patches · Build 9631570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yesterday we shipped an update which added a capsule containing Talent Stickers that unlocked talent voice lines. Upon doing so, fans and talent alike reached out expressing unhappiness with the product. Our intention was to create a compelling system that allowed fans to connect with their favorite talent in a different way than in previous years, and we fell short of that goal. We are sorry for that and we intend to correct it.

In order to address these issues, and after talking to some of the talent that reached out with concerns and proposals, we are adding the option to directly purchase a talent's voice line with 50% of the revenue going exclusively to that talent. Players can purchase these voice lines directly from the Talent page in the Battle Pass.

For players that have already purchased and opened talent sticker capsules, those stickers will continue to function as before. As with voice lines unlocked via stickers, directly purchased voice lines are also usable permanently.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: Ams Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: bbc Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Dove Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: FreeAgain Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Inflame Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: LavenderAA Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: M4 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ma_Shall Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Helinli Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sccc丶 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sdn~ Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yuno Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: ZSMJ Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 璨璨C.C. Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 风追忆 (wind) Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cap Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Eosin Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ephey Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jenkins Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fogged Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: johnxfire Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lacoste Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: lizZard Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lyrical Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: MLPDotA Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: ODPixel Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PTP Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Purge Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pyrion Flax Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheepsticked Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheever Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SirActionSlacks Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: skrff Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SUNSfan Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SVG Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: syndereN Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: TeaGuvnor Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: trent Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tsunami Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Weppas Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tokki Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jin Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Aedrons Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Arjarath Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: AYALA Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: dirmaoURSO Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Flerya Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: guipepe Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Haon Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Kaxanga Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lil_kin6 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Manulli Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Melo Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PDS Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Rayuur Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Refresh Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SHERLOCK Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tay Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Warss Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 4ce Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Adekvat Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: ARS-ART Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: b2ru Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Bafik Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Belony` Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: CrystalMay Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Droog Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: EiriteL Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Goblak Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: GodHunt Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Inmateoo Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: JAM Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: JotM Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: KingR Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lex Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: nongrata Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PGG Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: STORM Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: XBOCT Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zloba Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Avo+ Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Blue Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cutipo Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Er-Kratos Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Flapjack Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Giulio Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Imperius Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Maverick Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: MiHawk Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mr.Choco Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ndree Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Necca Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nela Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nois Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Phillip Chu Joy Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: RoD Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tainim Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: TaO- Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Break Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fear Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: KillerPigeon Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nomad Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Moxxi Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gareth Bateson Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Danog Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SeekNStrike Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: NatTea Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ares Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wagamama Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Snare Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Basskip Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fluke Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: T-Panda Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Poptart Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: pieliedie Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Khezu Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Godz Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: LanigirO Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: sQreen Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zais Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ahilles Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: DD Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mila Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tom Amot Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: gexsun Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheyl Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: CyberStepan Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PETUSHARA Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: blowyourbrain Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 633 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: UnderShock Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: etokoval Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Maelstorm Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ainkrad Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 1ceN1ce Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vladislav Ivachshenko Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Neverland Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: stubborn Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: VladYaR Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wayns Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: ArsZeeqq Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Shachlo Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: sojj Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Chilling Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pawpaw Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: DonCookie Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lucky Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tio Inka Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: DoRaYaKi Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: NoEscape Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: D1smar Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: RedMonster Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Karmilion Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vadare Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cara Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Majito Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hao Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mu Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 谢彬DD Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zhou Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: ZippO宝哥 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: LongDD Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: SanSheng Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 小刘666 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 820 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: YammerS Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Luna Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 78 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 杰出哥 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: BurNIng Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ero Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sylar Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: YYF Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: 圣子华炼 Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: DC Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Patty Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Balones Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Luhl Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Puba Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mun Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jasam Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Bego Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PoochPop_TV Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Larinsana Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Midnight Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PeterPPA Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Arms Talent Voice Line - International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lumai Talent Voice Line - International 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_StickerSplash_TalentStickerDirectSales: You can also purchase a specific talent voice line directly. 50% of the revenue will go towards that person.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link