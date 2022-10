Share · View all patches · Build 9631519 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 02:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Game 100% translated into English! Linguistic and cultural adaptations were made, which is not just a translation, but a reinterpretation to better adapt to the non-original language.

Bug fixes, technical tweaks, visual remakes and general balancing were also made for this release!