Build 9631387 · Last edited 2 October 2022

This is a maintenance release. It doesn't add any new game content.

Changes in this build include:

Game engine updated from Renpy 7.5.1 to 7.5.3

Small update, I know. The other changes (ARM Linux support, updated Android support) aren't relevant for Steam, so not much to announce here.