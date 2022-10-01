New Disco Dimension Update is OUT NOW on Steam!

Dear Duck Paradox community:

The response to this game has been amazing ever since we started working on it for a Game Jam, and we are happy to announce an entire new dimension with more levels, mechanics, enemies and surprises you have not seen before!

It would mean the world to us if you gave it a chance one more time, especially because YOU helped us build the game into what it is today.

For the last couple of weeks, our Discord community has been extremely helpful playtesting, debugging and sharing great new ideas and scrapping our bad ones. We are so grateful for this, and really want to thank every single user that played the game, talked with us or participated during the creation of this new dimension.

We are really looking forward to sticking with this project, and taking care of it together with you guys. Duck Paradox will remain FREE and Early Access on Steam while we put together a strategy for the future.

Now, the show must go on! While you try all the new things, we are going to polish some details, fix some minor bugs and improve everything we can.

As usual, we would love to see you guys streaming, speedrunning or breaking the game! Every single player, feedback, comment or review counts and pushes us to deliver a better game experience with every update.



From all of us here at Magic Games, thank you once again, and have lots of fun in the new dimension. Good night!

Astrobit, Dylen and Adam