Apocalypse | Hotfix v0.7.0.2

Replaced the “change” button in difficulty selection with arrow buttons to make navigation easier

Moved the lamp, glowsticks, clipboards, and boombox in the lobby room so that VR players can reach them easier

Moved fuse box icons so they're easier to see on the map

Significant performance improvements to weather, especially light rain

Lowered the volume for heavy rain and thunder

You will now be defaulted to the first loadout

Adjusted the lined paper’s brightness

Player volumes now start at 50%

You will no longer get stuck on the main menu if a game starts while you are on the shop or contract vote screen

Fixed several bugs with the lobby UI

Player bodies will now always disappear when they leave

You will no longer be set to unready when there are minor lobby changes

The blue ball in the main menu will now be thrown properly

The invite code will no longer show for single-player and public games

You can now buy equipment if you have the exact amount required

The challenge clipboards will now be held in the correct place in VR

VR head and controller movement options are no longer inverted

You will now be given your equipment back if you crash

The voted map will no longer be set to random if the host leaves

The voted map will no longer show the wrong map

You can now click all main menu UI on 4:3 aspect ratio

The Recent Players list will now add players when it fills up

Camp Woodwind: You can no longer be killed when outside the gate

Camp Woodwind: The ghost can no longer spawn behind the tables in the games tent

Camp Woodwind: Fires will now extinguish when walking out of the truck when in heavy rain

Camp Woodwind: Leaf piles will no longer disappear when moving away from them

Significantly lowered the RAM usage

Hallway doors will now have fingerprints in the correct position

Removed the black box in the courtyard steps

Increased the size of the collider for using the fuse box handle

Scratches now reveal behind the wall crucifixes

Wall crucifixes are no longer usable by players

Removed a wheelchair in the basement storage to stop players getting stuck

Renamed nurses room to match the map text (Infirmary)

Removed infirmary from Female Wing restricted map

There are still many bugs to fix which we are working on getting done as soon as possible. We are aware there is currently a memory leak which causing very low fps after playing several games, we are looking into a fix and will get it out as soon as we fix it.

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team