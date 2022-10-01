Apocalypse | Hotfix v0.7.0.2

- Replaced the “change” button in difficulty selection with arrow buttons to make navigation easier
- Moved the lamp, glowsticks, clipboards, and boombox in the lobby room so that VR players can reach them easier
- Moved fuse box icons so they're easier to see on the map
- Significant performance improvements to weather, especially light rain
- Lowered the volume for heavy rain and thunder
- You will now be defaulted to the first loadout
- Adjusted the lined paper’s brightness
- Player volumes now start at 50%
- You will no longer get stuck on the main menu if a game starts while you are on the shop or contract vote screen
- Fixed several bugs with the lobby UI
- Player bodies will now always disappear when they leave
- You will no longer be set to unready when there are minor lobby changes
- The blue ball in the main menu will now be thrown properly
- The invite code will no longer show for single-player and public games
- You can now buy equipment if you have the exact amount required
- The challenge clipboards will now be held in the correct place in VR
- VR head and controller movement options are no longer inverted
- You will now be given your equipment back if you crash
- The voted map will no longer be set to random if the host leaves
- The voted map will no longer show the wrong map
- You can now click all main menu UI on 4:3 aspect ratio
- The Recent Players list will now add players when it fills up
- Camp Woodwind: You can no longer be killed when outside the gate
- Camp Woodwind: The ghost can no longer spawn behind the tables in the games tent
- Camp Woodwind: Fires will now extinguish when walking out of the truck when in heavy rain
- Camp Woodwind: Leaf piles will no longer disappear when moving away from them
- Significantly lowered the RAM usage
- Hallway doors will now have fingerprints in the correct position
- Removed the black box in the courtyard steps
- Increased the size of the collider for using the fuse box handle
- Scratches now reveal behind the wall crucifixes
- Wall crucifixes are no longer usable by players
- Removed a wheelchair in the basement storage to stop players getting stuck
- Renamed nurses room to match the map text (Infirmary)
- Removed infirmary from Female Wing restricted map
There are still many bugs to fix which we are working on getting done as soon as possible. We are aware there is currently a memory leak which causing very low fps after playing several games, we are looking into a fix and will get it out as soon as we fix it.
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
